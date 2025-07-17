Patna (Bihar) [India], July 17 (ANI): Independent MP from Purnea, Pappu Yadav was stopped from visiting the hospital in Patna where assailants fired shots at a prisoner under treatment on Thursday morning.

Speaking about the incident, Pappu Yadav requested the Governor to impose President's Rule in the Bihar, expressing concern over the rising crime in the state.

"I will request the Governor to impose President's rule in Bihar... Nurses, doctors, no one is safe in Bihar. These leaders can do politics only on the basis of money" he said.

The Purnea MP also accused the police of staging "fake encounters" on the basis of their caste.

"Criminals are selected on the basis of their caste, fake encounters are done. They protect the shooters... There is no such thing as administration in Bihar. They give shelter to mafias," he said.

He also alleged that Nitish Kumar is not running the government but BJP is running it.

"Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is not running the government. He almost asleep. The BJP is running the government," he said.

This comes after unidentified assailants shot a prisoner, Chandan Mishra, who was out on parole on the grounds of required medical attention and was admitted to Paras Hospital for treatment.

Chandan Mishra was a known criminal with dozens of murder cases registered against him. The Police believe that the rival gang has carried out the shooting. The prisoner is undergoing treatment, Patna SSP Kartikay Sharma said.

Meanwhile, In another instance of crime in Bihar on Thursday morning, a blood-soaked body of Rakesh Singh's 20-year-old son Shivam alias Bunty was found lying outside his house in Hathiyakandh village under Shahpur police station area, Superintendent of Police (SP) West Patna, Bhanu Pratap Singh stated.

According to the deceased's family members, Shivam used to study in a rented house in Danapur with his parents and had come to the village only four days ago. (ANI)

