Patna (Bihar) [India], December 23 (ANI): Amid a fresh global surge in Covid-19 cases, the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) Hospital in Patna stated on Thursday that it was focusing on making special arrangements for combating the disease.

IGIMS superintendent Manish Mandal told ANI, "There is nothing to worry about, as we are better prepared this time. The doctors and staff are more aware of the treatment of Covid patients."

"We can treat 500 people here like we did earlier. We have made all necessary arrangements and the people of Bihar need not fear," he added.

There has been an alarming surge in Covid cases in China, Japan, South Korea, France, and the United States. The spike is being blamed on the new Omicron sub-variant BF.7, which has also been detected in India.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to assess the Covid-preparedness and situation in the country and cautioned against complacency while stressing testing and strengthening the surveillance measures, especially at international airports (ANI)

