Bhubaneswar, Jun 2 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday suggested to newly elected functionaries of Panchayatai Raj Institutions (PRIs) to consider peoples problem as their own and solve them with sincerity.

Patnaik said this while inaugurating the orientation programme for the 1,06,352 PRI members comprising ward members, sarpanch, samiti members, block chairpersons, zilla parishad members and chairpersons of all 6,749 gram panchayat.

This is for the first time that the state government has organized orientation programme to train grassroots level peoples representatives to train them on disaster management, women empowerment, fruitful utilization of funds.

The 1,06,352 PRI members, included 30 zilla parishad presidents, 822 ZP members, 314 block chairpersons, 6,479 panchayat samiti members, 6,749 sarpanch and 91,913 ward members. The training will be completed in a span of six months.

Noting that many women have this time been elected as PRI functionaries, Patnaik said this has fulfilled the dreams of his legendary father and former CM Biju Patnaik, who during his tenure from 1990 to 1995 had reserved 33 per cent of seats for women in panchayat elections.

While highlighting the importance of panchayats in the development plans, the chief minister said that the panchayat is the centre of service. He asked the elected representatives to see that public should not be deprived of government schemes and services. He also advised them to protect the rights of the poor, the women, and the marginalised.

Patnaik also told the PRI members to implement 5T initiative in the development of their village. He said every PRI should work towards making their respective jurisdiction as a model for others.

Stating that the public has put their trust in them, he advised the PRI members to never let the people down and serve them considering their trust as a sacred responsibility. It will earn them places in the hearts of the people forever, added the Chief Minister.

He said the people have voted them to power with trust. Patnaik said the peoples aspiration should be met.

Minister for Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Ranendra Pratap Swain, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment Arun Sahoo, Minister for Mission Shakti Tukuni Sahu, and Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra also attended the function.

