Berhampur, Feb 11 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday inaugurated 14 projects worth Rs 28 crore in his own assembly constituency of Hinjili in Ganjam district through video conferencing.

The projects included New Bus-stand (Rs 3.21-crore), Netaji Park (Rs 1.63-crore) modern hygienic fish, chicken and mutton market (1.13 crore), recreation centre for senior citizens (Rs 40 lakh), vending zone (Rs 96 lakh), market complex (Rs 19 lakh), extension of office building of the Hinjili municipality (Rs 1.02 crore), guest house, two mini Kalyan mandaps of the Hinjili Municipality.

The chief minister was also inaugurated the sub divisional hospital (indoor) (Rs 16.77-crore), e-nam hall of the Hinjili Regional Marketing Society (RMC) (Rs 55 lakh) cold storage and market complex of the RMCS Rs 33 lakh and Rs 86 lakh respectively through online.

Total cost of all the projects of Housing and Urban Development, Health and Family Welfare and Cooperative departments, was estimated over Rs 28-crore.

The chief minister expressed his regret as he did not visit his own constituency due to COVID 19 pandemic and said he would visit Hinjili very soon.

"Development of the state along with Hinjili was his priority area", he stated.

The chief minister said the work for the centre of excellence of all 25 high schools in Hinjili block and municipality area was going on. The work would be completed by the Independence Day-on August 15, he said.

