Bhubaneswar, Feb 27 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday inaugurated 41 cricket academies, and several other facilities at different places, besides laying foundation stones of other projects to boost the development of sports in the state.

The chief minister also announced the redevelopment of the Barabati Cricket Stadium in Cuttack and laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the VSS Cricket Stadium in Sambalpur.

Patnaik announced the expansion and development of the VSS stadium with the best cricket facilities for the players of the state's western region.

Speaking about the Barabati stadium in Cuttack, the CM said it will be redeveloped into a world-class sports complex with all the modern facilities, in partnership with BCCI, Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) and corporates.

The clock tower at the stadium will be conserved as a heritage structure, Patnaik said.

The chief minister also inaugurated cricket facilities at Berhampur, Puri, Jajpur and Jharsuguda.

For Ganjam, the CM said an integrated sports complex will be created at Sitalapalli and Berhampur, which will include facilities for athletics, football, cricket, an indoor stadium and other facilities to cater to the needs of the sportspersons of the region.

Through video conferencing, Patnaik also inaugurated the Ganjam Weightlifting Academy, along with a 200-seat hostel, making it the "largest" weightlifting training facility in the country.

Noting that sports is a priority area for the government to enable youth empowerment, Patnaik said that Odisha is now recognised as a major destination for sports in the country.

