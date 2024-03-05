Bhubaneswar, Mar 5 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday launched the 'Nabin Magic Card' for undergraduate and postgraduate students, an official release said.

On the occasion of the CM's father Biju Patnaik's 108th birth anniversary, the initiative was rolled out and registration on an online portal commenced.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate India’s First Under-River Metro Tunnel in Kolkata on March 6 (Watch Videos).

Launching the web portal, Patnaik called the youth wealth of the nation and said his government wanted them to realise their potential.

He said the 'Nabin Odisha Magic Card' will help students in personality development, reduce the financial burden on parents and create opportunities for career progression and employment.

Also Read | Indian Navy Responds to Suspected Drone Attack on Liberia-Flagged MV MSC Sky II in Gulf of Aden.

With the smartcard, students will be able to access WiFi facilities, recharge mobile phones, get online coaching and discounts on the purchase of books and fare concessions on travel by bus, train and plane.

All undergraduate and postgraduate students in Odisha are eligible to register for the card from March 5 at www.magiccard.odisha.gov.in.

By excelling academically, engaging in community service, and participating in extracurricular activities, students earn points that lead to greater rewards, the statement from the CMO said.

With four card levels -- regular, silver, gold, and platinum -- benefits increase with a student's achievements.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)