Bhubaneswar, Oct 31 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday launched a website and a mobile app loaded with all necessary information about the third edition of the investors' meet here, scheduled to be held from November 30 to December 4.

The conclave is a platform for "our state to showcase our growth story and present what we have to offer to investors across the globe", the CM said.

He noted that Odisha ranks among the top states of India in terms of live manufacturing investments and has been accorded the 'achiever' status in the recently released 'Ease of Doing Business' ratings.

Patnaik urged all departments to work in close collaboration to ensure that the Make in Odisha Conclave, 2022, turns out to be a "landmark event" in the state's industrial growth story.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, on the occasion, said the state has roped in Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) as the national industry partner, and the government has finalised all details of the sessions for the event.

"We've to make all efforts in the next 30 days to see that this year's event becomes even better than the previous ones," Mohapatra asserted.

Principal industry secretary Hemant Sharma said that 20 sessions would be held during the five-day event, to be attended by investors from across the country and outside.

The government had organised 10 roadshows to promote the summit, of which five was led by the CM in Dubai, Mumbai, New Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, Sharma said.

The Make-in-Odisha portal is the repository of all information pertaining to the conclave, he added.

