New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday inaugurated the Delhi Pavilion, which will showcase the city's "unique" model of governance, at the 40th India International Trade Fair being held at Pragati Maidan here, an official statement said.

Delhi's Pavilion this year is based on Chandni Chowk, which was recently revamped by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

At the inaugural event, Sisodia said "Delhi is writing a new chapter in the progress of the country" through its work in the fields of education, health, public transport, industry and environment.

"Delhi is witnessing new experiments in these fields and developing prototypes in the fields of technology, education, health, transport etc which will be followed by others in the future. Please visit Delhi Pavilion at the trade fair to see a glimpse of the future India," Sisodia said.

This year, the Delhi Pavilion is decorated with stalls of several departments like Industries, Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), Directorate of Education, Directorate of Health, Directorate of Environment, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and Department of Tourism.

The statement said that this year the Health Department has arranged for an onsite test check-up at the Delhi Pavilion for the visitors in order to create awareness about the functioning of Mohalla Clinics and overall health indicators of Delhi.

"A team of doctors will be present to provide basic facilities like measuring blood pressure, BMI test, blood sugar test and first aid to the visitors. In this pavilion, people will also be able to get a rapid COVID antigen test done," the statement said.

The DJB stall showcased projects of development work being done by it, including that to provide round-the-clock water supply in Delhi, Yamuna cleaning and rejuvenation of water bodies.

Similarly, the Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) displayed the "Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra" scheme launched by the Kejriwal government for senior citizens this year.

Under this scheme, free pilgrimage is made available to the residents of Delhi. The arrangements are made for facilitating pilgrimage to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya, Vaishno Devi, Shirdi, Rameshwaram, Dwarkapuri, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Mathura, Vrindavan for which the AAP government bears all the expenses.

The statement said that DTC has displayed schemes like introduction of e-buses in Delhi and free travel for women in DTC buses by the Kejriwal government in its stall this time.

The statement said the Directorate of Education displayed the "world-class infrastructure" built by the Delhi government by revamping government schools in its pavilion.

"Along with this, programmes like Happiness Curriculum, Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum, Business Blasters, 'Desh Ke Mentor' Program and others designed to provide quality education to the children studying in government schools of Delhi have also been displayed in the stall of the Education Department," the statement said.

The Environment Department, in its stall, has displayed the model of Smog Tower installed at Connaught Place.

"Along with this, various types of pollution and ways to control pollution have also been displayed by the department in the exhibition," the statement said.

"The products made by prisoners can be seen and bought from the stall of Tihar Jail present in the Delhi Pavilion," the statement said.

