Amaravati, July 31 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Thursday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making India world's fourth-largest economy.

Kalyan credited the NDA government for strengthening Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Information Technology (IT), manufacturing, pharma and agriculture, helping India rise from the 10th largest economy to the 4th largest economy.

Also Read | ICICI Bank To Start Charging Payment Aggregators for UPI Transactions From August 1; Escrow Account Holders To Pay Less, Non-ICICI PAs Face Higher Fees Amid Rising Infrastructure Costs.

"India under PM Modi's leadership acts firmly, protects national interests, and never bows to international pressure," said Pawan Kalyan in a post on X, extending full support on behalf of his Janasena party.

He condemned opposition leaders for "careless remarks" at the time of Indo-US trade talks, alleging that their words damaged India's dignity and seemed to favour American interests.

Also Read | 'Comes From Arrogance or Ignorance', Says Shiv Sena UBT Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi After Rahul Gandhi Backs Donald Trump's 'Indian Economy Is Dead' Remark.

"Unfortunately, some opposition leaders have made careless remarks on Indian economy in a manner that undermines India's global reputation and seemingly serves American interests," said Kalyan.

Kalyan further said that this is New India, no longer a nation that bows down, but one that speaks with clarity and acts in its own best interest.

He praised the NDA government's focus on reducing over-dependence on any single country and building a resilient, self-reliant economic future for all citizens.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)