Mumbai, Oct 27 (PTI) NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday met a delegation of transport employees' union and assured them that he will try to get their salaries disbursed in advance for Diwali, which starts from November 13.

Pawar assured the delegation that the issue of advancing salaries will be raised with the state transport minister, a union leader said.

Maharashtra state transport employees' union chief Sandeep Shinde and general secretary Hanumant Tate met the NCP chief to seek his support in the matter.

