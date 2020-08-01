Pune, Aug 1 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar visited Serum Institute of India (SII) here on Saturday afternoon.
SII has signed an agreement to manufacture a potential coronavirus vaccine being developed by Jenner Institute of Oxford University in collaboration with British-Swedish pharma company AstraZeneca.
Pawar later tweeted about his visit to the company.
