Jammu, Oct 6 (PTI) A senior PDP leader on Wednesday condemned the killing of three civilians, including prominent pharmacist Makhan Lal Bindroo, by terrorists in Kashmir, and justified its president Mehbooba Mufti's demand for dialogue with Pakistan for lasting peace in the subcontinent.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) general secretary Sardar Amreek Singh Reen also expressed his anguish over the killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh and said "farmers of Jammu and Kashmir will not remain a mute spectator to the atrocities committed on agitating farmers".

Also Read | AP PGECET Admit Card 2021 for October 8 Examinations Released, Candidates Can Download Their Hall Tickets Online at sche.ap.gov.in.

"PDP strongly condemns the killing of three civilians, including Bindroo, on Tuesday evening as violence is no solution to any problem. This vicious cycle of violence must be ended," he said.

He defended the stand of party president Mehbooba Mufti to initiate dialogue with Pakistan to restore lasting peace in the subcontinent and said dialogue is the only mean to solve all vexed problems.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Man Drowns while Performing Last Rites of Mother in Pushkar Lake.

"The holistic path shown by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is the only way to restore sustainable peace in this region. Dialogue is the only option to establish peace in this region," Singh said.

Bindroo, a Kashmiri Pandit, was gunned down by terrorists at his pharmacy in Srinagar on Tuesday.

Bindroo was one of the few in his community who did not migrate out of Kashmir at the onset of militancy in 1990. He stayed back along with his wife to continue operating his business, which was a trusted name for quality medicines.

Barely a few minutes after the killing of Bindroo, militants gunned down a roadside vendor identified as Virendra Paswan, a resident of Bhagalpur in Bihar, near Hawal Chowk in Srinagar.

Militants also shot dead Mohammad Shafi Lone at Naidkhai in Bandipora district of north Kashmir.

The PDP leader also demanded action against those involved in the killing of farmers in Uttar Pradesh.

"The video which has gone viral is a glaring example of how peacefully protesting farmers were mowed down by BJP goons," he alleged.

"Instead of taking action against those responsible, the police there had arrested opposition leaders who were on their way to console the injured farmers," he said, adding that the Lakhimpur Kheri incident has exposed the BJP.

The PDP leader called for immediate revocation of the three farm laws against which farmers have been protesting.

Eight people were killed Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers' protest.

Four of the eight dead in Sunday's violence in Lakhimpur Kheri were farmers, allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area.

The others, including BJP workers and their driver, were allegedly pulled out of the vehicles and lynched by the protesters.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has lodged a case against Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish Mishra but no arrest has been made so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)