Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 19 (ANI): PDP leader Iltija Mufti on Friday lodged a police complaint against the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for pulling down the veil from a woman doctor's face while handing her the letter of appointment.

In her complaint to the Kothibagh Station House Officer (SHO) requesting registration of an FIR against the Bihar CM, Iltija Mufti mentioned that the incident had caused "immense stress" among the Muslim women.

"I'm writing to bring to your attention a vile incident which has caused immense distress and hurt among Muslims, especially women. A few days ago, we watched with shock, horror and worry as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pulled down the 'naqab' of a young Muslim doctor in full public glare at a government function," she wrote in the complaint.

She added that what made the "matters worse was the unsettling reaction of the people around, including the deputy chief minister (Samrat Choudhary), who chuckled and watched with glee".

She stated that the incident is not just a "brutal assault" on the Muslim woman but "on the autonomy, identity and dignity of every Indian woman."

"The forceful stripping of her naqaab isn't just a brutal assault on a Muslim lady but on the autonomy, identity & dignity of every Indian woman. The fact that it transpired at a time when the deliberate othering, political & economic disempowerment of Muslims all across India is even more disconcerting," she alleged.

Later, speaking with reporters, Iltija Mufti expressed concern about the BJP leaders' statements regarding the incident.

"Instead of apologising, the Bihar Chief Minister's allied BJP leaders are making vulgar statements and attempting to justify the act," she said.

This comes amid mounting criticism from opposition parties over a widely circulated video from a government event in Patna, where Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was seen pulling down the hijab of a woman while handing her a certificate.

The video, which has sparked outrage, shows the incident taking place during a ceremony at the Chief Minister's office where appointment letters were being distributed to newly recruited AYUSH doctors. Before she could respond, Kumar reached out and lowered the head covering, revealing the woman's mouth and chin.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary was seen trying to stop Kumar, while some people in the background laughed. (ANI)

