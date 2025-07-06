New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): The 1023rd meeting of the Academic Council (AC), University of Delhi was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh at the beginning of the meeting, a tribute was paid to the former Pro Vice Chancellor and former Acting Vice Chancellor of DU, late Professor PC Joshi, said the statement.

On this occasion, his services were also remembered, and a condolence resolution was passed in his honour. When a member raised the issue of delayed payment for paper checks during Zero Hour in the meeting held on Saturday, Vice Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh ordered that all departments submit their pending bills promptly and that the Examination Branch and Finance Department ensure payment as soon as possible. The Vice-Chancellor stated that teachers should receive their pay on time.

"Sikh Martyrdom in Indian History (c. 1500-1765)" will be taught as a General Elective (GE) course in DU colleges, the press release stated.

Its course has been approved by the Academic Council. The Vice-Chancellor congratulated CPIS on presenting the course on Sikh Martyrdom.

The Vice-Chancellor stated that this course is not only related to the history of Sikhs but also to the broader history of India. As per the instructions of Vice Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh, the undergraduate academic session of DU is starting on 1st August after five years. For this, the members of the Academic Council thanked the Vice Chancellor. During the Zero Hour at the beginning of the meeting, council members discussed various issues in detail and presented their views and suggestions.

During the meeting, the agenda was presented by Registrar Dr. Vikas Gupta. According to the agenda, considering the recommendations made in the meetings of the Standing Committee of the Academic Council on Academic Matters, the courses of various faculties were also approved after discussion based on the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) 2022. Similarly, based on the Postgraduate Course Framework (PGCF) 2024, courses from various faculties were also approved with minor modifications. The Centre for Independence and Partition Studies (CIPS), University of Delhi has introduced a course "Sikh Martyrdom in Indian History (c. 1500-1765)" which is for all General Elective (GE) courses. This undergraduate course offered for all colleges is of 4 credits, and it is necessary to pass the 12th class in any stream for eligibility for admission. The objective of this course is to understand the historical context associated with the Sikh community and major historical examples of Sikh martyrdom, religious persecution and resistance against hegemonic state oppression.

Through this course, students will gain an understanding of the gaps in emerging historical writing on the Mughal state and society, particularly in Indian history. This course will enable students to develop a critical understanding of the hitherto neglected socio-religious history of Sikh martyrdom and the evolving society in Indian history with a special focus on Sikhs.

Under Unit-I of the course, students will be taught the Development of Sikhism, the Mughal State and society in Punjab, Martyrdom and the Concept of Martyrdom in Sikhism, and Sikhs under Sikh Gurus: the Historical Context of Sikhism from Guru Nanak Dev to Guru Ramdas. Unit-II will teach the Saga of Martyrdom: Hegemonic Mughal State and Oppression, Guru Arjan Dev: Life and Martyrdom, Reactions to State Policies: From Guru Hargobind to Guru Harkrishan, Guru Tegh Bahadur: Life and Martyrdom, Context of Bhai Mati Das, Bhai Sati Das, Bhai Dayala, release stated.

Unit-III will cover Life of Guru Gobind Singh: Sant Sipahi, Battle of Chamkaur: Martyrdom of Sahibzada Ajit Singh and Sahibzada Jujhar Singh, Martyrdom of the younger Sahibzadas - Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh and Rise of Banda Singh Bahadur: Battle and Martyrdom. Unit-IV will cover other Sikh Warriors, Martyrs and Places of Devotion and Valour including Bhai Mani Singh, Baba Deep Singh, Bhai Bota Singh, Bhai Taru Singh and Haqiqat Rai, Mai Bhago and Bibi Anup Kaur, Sri Harmandir Sahib, Anandpur Sahib, Sirhind, Gurdwara Sis Ganj, Gurdwara Rakab Ganj, Lohgarh Fort. Classroom teaching will be supplemented with visits to historical places and screenings of visual resource films and documentaries during tutorials.

The statement said that, under the Skill Enhancement Courses (SEC), DU students will now also learn the tricks of radio jockeying. In this program, students will be trained in tasks such as voice training, pronunciation, studio operation, and real-time show hosting, including mock studio practice and interaction with professionals. Nuances such as voice warm-up, breath control, pitch, tone, and pronunciation, as well as the use of a microphone and audio console, the basics of recording software, music curation and segment planning, show schedule, live audience interaction, script reading, diction, intonation, anchoring practice, and feedback will be taught.

Some new courses, including radio jockeying, are also being added to the list of DU's Skill Enhancement Courses (SEC) based on the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) 2022. A proposal to this effect has been approved in the Academic Council meeting. Additionally, eight new courses will be taught in SEC, namely Vacuum Technology, Eco-Printing on Textiles, Surface Ornamentation, Digital Tools for Interior Design, Radio Jockeying, Medical Diagnostics, Methods in Epidemiological Data Analysis, and Methods in Epidemiological Data Collection.

The University of Delhi is implementing the fourth year of undergraduate programmes from the academic session 2025-26, introducing three tracks at the undergraduate level: Dissertation, Academic Projects, and Entrepreneurship.

As per the UGCF 2022, along with the UGC Regulation 2018 (as amended from time to time), a draft guideline has been prepared for the supervision of Dissertations, Academic projects, and Entrepreneurship in the fourth year of undergraduate programmes in the university colleges. It was presented in the meeting of the Academic Council for discussion. After the discussion in the meeting, these were passed, it stated.

Accordingly, all faculty members, with or without a PhD, shall be eligible to supervise students undertaking Research, Dissertation, or Entrepreneurship projects. Supervisors should be allocated to students as far as possible based on the student's subject and the faculty's expertise in that area. Colleges may formulate objective parameters for the purpose of allocating students for supervision. An Advisory Committee for Research (ACR) for each student shall be constituted in the prescribed manner, as per release.

The release further mentioned that all students admitted to DU in the academic session 2016-2017 who are unable to complete their programme within the normal period of the minimum duration prescribed for it for any reason may be allowed a one-year extension beyond the normal period to clear the backlog and be eligible for the degree. It is noteworthy that the change in course structure due to the transition from CBCS to UGCF has led to a situation where some students are unable to complete their studies within the prescribed period under Ordinance 8 of the University Ordinances.

The statement said that against this background, the matter has been extensively deliberated upon in the larger interest of the students to facilitate them in completing their undergraduate/postgraduate programmes under CBCS as those students who have fallen behind by one year in the final stage of CBCS will be able to avail the benefit of this measure of one additional year of duration. (ANI)

