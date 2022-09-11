Mumbai, Sep 11 (PTI) Mumbai Police have arrested a 28-year-old school peon on charges of sexually harassing and stalking a minor student in the school premises in south Mumbai, an official said on Sunday.

The offence came to light after the 15-year-old girl's parents observed changes in her behaviour and contacted the convent where she studied, he said.

On September 5, the peon found the girl alone and allegedly touched her inappropriately. Since then, the accused had stopped reporting to the school, located in Gamdevi area, the official said.

The school subsequently submitted a complaint at Gamdevi police station, he said.

The peon allegedly harassed the student multiple times in the school premises. The accused had also made a video call on the girl's mobile number, the official said.

An FIR was registered against the accused on Friday under Indian Penal Code Sections 354-A (sexual harassment) and 354-D (stalking), and relevant provisions of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Information Technology Act, he said.

The police subsequently launched a manhunt and with the help of technical inputs, they nabbed the accused from Virar in neighbouring Palghar district on Friday, the official said.

The accused was later produced before a court which remanded him in police custody till September 14, he said.

