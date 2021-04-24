Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 24 (ANI): Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kochi AJ Thomas on Saturday said that people are adhering to the norms put in place amid the weekend restrictions put in place in Kerala amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Speaking to ANI, the ACP said, "Here we are getting positive reactions from the people. They are cooperating with us and have understood the directions of the government. We are taking strict actions in the city. We are also taking actions against people who are not maintaining social distancing, not wearing masks, going outside for unnecessary things."

Police personnel in Kochi are checking every passing vehicle in the city. They are inspecting all the passengers for their identity cards and asking for their statements about their need for stepping out.

"We are patrolling everywhere. We are checking the ID cards of people. We are not taking actions against people who are going outside for necessary things," Thomas added.

As of now, two people have been arrested for not following COVID-19 protocols at the High Court junction in Kochi.

DIG K Sanjay Kumar Gurudin has informed that only emergency services would be functional on Saturday and Sunday. Carrying an ID card is necessary for the same.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had imposed these restrictions on Friday. He said, "Only essential service and emergency travel to be allowed."

As for marriages, there is a cap of 75 people for indoor and 150 people for outdoor functions. Maximum of 50 people have been permitted for performing funeral services.

Kerala reported 22,757 new COVID-19 cases and 27 related deaths in the past 24 hours, as per the health ministry data. (ANI)

