Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 30 (ANI): Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Friday lauded the party's Bharat Nyay Yatra that will start on January 14 in Imphal, Manipur and said that the people of North East are very excited.

The Congress Party on Wednesday announced the Nyay Yatra that will start on January 14 in Imphal, Manipur and is expected to conclude on March 20 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Yatra will cover 14 states and 85 districts.

"People are excited because when Bharat Jodo Yatra was taking place, Rahul Gandhi could not come to Uttar Purvanchal, we had told that time that people over there don't have to be disheartened Rahul Gandhi will come to Uttar Purvanchal because of the love he has for the people of Uttar Purvanchal," the Congress MP said.

After the announcement of the Congress' Bharat Nyay Yatra, party General Secretary KC Venugopal on Wednesday said that the objective of the Yatra is 'Sabke liye Nyay' (Justice for everyone).

"This Yatra is going to start on January 14th from Imphal and end on March 20th in Mumbai. This Yatra will cover 14 states and 85 districts. It will cover states like Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, MP, Rajasthan, Gujarat and finally Maharashtra," Venugopal said.

When asked about the objective of the yatra, Venugopal said that Bharat Nyay Yatra, the name itself reflecting the objective of the yatra, 'Sabke liye nyay chahiye'.

"We want justice for women, youth, and common people. Now everything is going to rich people. We are stressing the Yatra Justice for poor people, youth farmers, and women," he added.

The Congress General Secretary further said that this is a bus yatra but there will be a walking stretch as well.

He further said that the Yatra is going to be flagged off by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on January 14th in Imphal.

"This yatra is East-West, we have already done South-North yatra. Without Manipur how can we do a yatra? We have to try to heal the pain of the people of Manipur," he added.

Rahul Gandhi is expected to interact with youth, women and marginalised people in this Yatra. The Congress party said that the Nyay Yatra will cover 6,200 kms. It will traverse a route through the states of Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and finally Maharashtra.

Earlier, the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started in Kanyakumari on September 7, 2022, and was led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, concluded on January 30, 2023, in Srinagar after covering 3,970 km, 12 states, and two Union territories and having lasted more than 130 days.

In the first leg of the yatra, Gandhi had walked almost 4,000 km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. The impact of Rahul Gandhi's yatra was seen during the polls in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh, as the Congress recorded a sharp increase in strike rate and vote share. The Yatra travelled 511km in Karnataka over 22 days between Gundlupet constituency and Raichur Rural constituency. (ANI)

