Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], January 19 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday addressed a crowd of party booth workers in Vadodara, Gujarat.

He hailed citizens for speaking out, shedding fear of the BJP, which had been in power in Gujarat for the past 30 years, adding that the state, which was once the wealthiest, has been drained by the BJP in three years.

"Today, people are raising their voices. Fear is gradually leaving people's minds. I am very happy that people are slowly standing up. There was a time when Gujarat was considered the richest state in the country. At that time, the people of Gujarat were prosperous. Today, within 3 years, the BJP has looted everything...," said Kejriwal.

He also alleged that several farmers were arrested despite staging a peaceful agitation in the ongoing protest in Haddad village.

He further said, "The three-month-long farmer protest in Haddad village in Botad, where 85 farmers were arrested by the Gujarat government. They were poor farmers. They were raising their voice against the farmers' 'Kadda pratha'. They were demanding justice and the rights of farmers. They were doing a peaceful protest. They also arrested our Raju Karpada and Pravin Ram. They have thrown our leaders and poor farmers into jail...I met the families of 85 arrested farmers and assured them that AAP stands firmly with them and is ready to go to jail for their cause."

Earlier on Sunday, called for a "pledge to end hooliganism" in Gujarat, warning that as elections approach, central agencies like the ED and CBI will become more active, increasing oppression.

He also claimed that AAP workers had faced false cases and jail time, but the party remains resilient and is gearing up for the 2027 assembly elections. The event was originally planned for Ahmedabad's Nikol area but was shifted to Sanand after the venue owner withdrew permission, allegedly under BJP pressure.

"Gujarat is the land of Sardar Patel and Mahatma Gandhi. Today, we all must take a pledge here to end hooliganism in Gujarat... There are still two years left until the elections, and as the elections draw closer, their ED, CBI, and police will come, and the oppression and repression will increase..." said Kejriwal.

The AAP national convener is on a three-day visit to Gujarat. (ANI)

