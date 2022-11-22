Chandigarh, Nov 22 (PTI) Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday claimed that people of the state were fed up with AAP government's misgovernance and will teach them a lesson in the forthcoming municipal corporation elections in four major cities.

Warring also said that Congress is ready for the municipal polls.

"People of Punjab are fed up with the AAP government's misgovernance whose only focus are elections in other states and promoting themselves using @PunjabGovtIndia funds. Punjabis have made up their mind to teach this govt a lesson in the upcoming MC elections. @INC Punjab is ready!" Warring tweeted.

The dates for the municipal corporation (MC) polls are yet to be announced, but they are expected to be held shortly.

Warring on Tuesday also appointed a five-member committee each for Patiala, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amritsar municipal corporations.

District Congress presidents and local leadership will identify and shortlist the candidates for the corporation elections, Warring said.

The committee will supervise and monitor the election process, he said.

The committee members include former ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Rana Gurjit Singh, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria and Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa from Patiala, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amritsar, respectively.

