Shimla, Oct 30 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Monday accused the Congress government of backing out of poll guarantees and said the people have grown disillusioned with the Sukhvinder Sukhu dispensation in just 10 months.

"The congress, which misled the people and came to power by giving false guarantees, has failed on all fronts," MLA and former state BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti said in a statement issued here.

Also Read | Delhi Swiss Woman Murder Case: Swiss Woman Was Smothered, Tortured by Accused, Reveals Autopsy Report, Say Sources.

He said incidents of crime against women like rape and oppression are on the rise and law and order has crumbled as the government keeps it eyes shut.

All development works have come to a standstill, poll guarantees are not being implemented and the government raised loans worth Rs 10,000 crore during a short period of 10 months, he added.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Cabinet Gives Nod to Set Up Rajaji Tiger Reserve Conservation Foundation.

Satti said there is a visible lack of coordination between the government and the Congress party and the number of ministerial aspirants is increasing as chief minister Sukhvinder Sukhu delays a cabinet expansion.

Not only the promise of providing one lakh jobs remain unfulfilled, thousands of people have been terminated on the pretext that the government did not have money to pay them, he claimed.

Meanwhile, state BJP president Rajiv Bidal criticised the government for allegedly not making proper fire safety arrangements at the Kullu Dussehra festival and said deities being gutted was not a good omen.

Several tents housing the 'rath' (chariot) of deities and a few shops were gutted in a fire that had broken out at Dussehra ground in front of the Court complex in Kullu late Friday night. Two persons had sustained burn injuries in the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)