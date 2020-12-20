Birbhum (West Bengal) [India], December 20 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the turnout of a sizeable number of people in his roadshow at Birbhum indicated that people of West Bengal are "angry" with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and want a change.

"This roadshow shows the anger of Bengal's public towards Mamata didi. People of West Bengal want change. It is not to change just one Chief Minister. The change is for development and progress and West Bengal," Shah said at a roadshow here.

"I have not seen a roadshow like this in my life. This roadshow shows love and trust of people of Bengal towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People of Bengal want change. Give one chance to Narendra Modi. We will make 'Sonar Bangla' in five years," he added.

Accompanying Shah at the roadshow here was state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and other party leaders.

Shah further said, "This change is to stop the infiltration from Bangladesh. This change is to stop the violence in the state. It is to stop the toll taxes. The change is to end the nephew's dadagiri (in an apparent reference to Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee)."

"We will take Bengal on an onward path. We will make a Bengal of Subhash Babu's dreams. Wherever BJP has got an opportunity the states have developed," he added.

Earlier, a 'Baul' singer performed in the presence of Shah in Bolpur in Birbhum district.

Shah also attended a cultural programme at Visva-Bharati University in Shantiniketan, Birbhum. He is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, which will conclude today.

The Union Home Minister also paid floral tributes to Rabindranath Tagore at Rabindra-Bhavana, Shantiniketan, Birbhum, earlier today.

A group of students performed dances during the event.

On Saturday, over 10 MLAs in Bengal apart from former minister Suvendu Adhikari joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in presence of Amit Shah. An MP and a former MP also joined the BJP.

Shah's much-anticipated visit to the state began on Saturday.

West Bengal is scheduled to go for assembly polls in mid-2021. The dates are not announced as of now. (ANI)

