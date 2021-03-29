Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 29 (ANI): People thronged the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan to offer prayers on the occasion of the Holi festival on Monday.

Devotees in large numbers were seen here with sweets and colours in their hands. While devotees stood in queues to get a glimpse of the deity, priests at the temple were seen playfully throwing colours on those gathered.

The festival is celebrated with much gusto in several parts of the country.

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna visited his beloved Radha's town Barsana from Nandgaon in Mathura to celebrate the festival with her.

Amid the festivities, the increasing number of coronavirus was a cause of concern.

Yesterday, people celebrated 'Holika Dahan' by lighting a bonfire to signify the burning of the demon Holika in several parts of the country.

The festival marks the arrival of the spring harvest season also called 'Choti Holi'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)