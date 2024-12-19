New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Many people took refuge at night shelters as the temperature dipped in the national capital on Wednesday night.

The Delhi IMD recorded a temperature of 7 degrees Celsius in the early hours on Thursday early morning.

A caretaker at RK Puram night shelter said, "In this night shelter, beds and mattresses are provided, and people get food twice a day. They get tea in the morning. They are provided with lockers. Machines are provided to heat water. An ambulance facility is provided if anyone gets unwell. A first aid box is provided. We have 18 beds here."

Cold wave and fog engulfed the national capital on Thursday morning.

Earlier IMD scientist Dr Soma Sen Roy on Wednesday stated that foggy conditions in the national capital, Delhi, are likely to persist on Thursday and the day after due to the influence of western disturbances.

Highlighting the prevailing weather conditions, Dr Roy added that a drop in minimum temperatures is expected as a result of these western disturbances.

She explained that variable and calm wind conditions, combined with increased moisture due to the western disturbance, are conducive to the formation of fog.

Dr Roy further noted that this western disturbance has brought significant moisture, particularly from the Bay of Bengal, creating favourable conditions for fog formation.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Soma Sen Roy said, "In the last two days, there has been a western disturbance. Today, a fresh disturbance has emerged. While these disturbances haven't caused significant rainfall, they have induced a low-level cyclonic circulation that has drawn in considerable moisture, especially from the Bay of Bengal. This increase in moisture has led to a rise in minimum temperatures and the emergence of foggy conditions. As we had predicted, moderate to dense fog is likely to persist today and tomorrow."

She added, "Western disturbances disrupt wind patterns, making them variable and calm, while increasing moisture levels--both of which are ideal for fog formation. As this disturbance moves eastward, we expect northerly winds to resume, driven by light snowfall over the western Himalayan region. Consequently, northwesterly winds will start affecting the region. For Delhi, tomorrow, we have forecast light to moderate to dense fog, which is likely to continue for another one or two days." (ANI)

