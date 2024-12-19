Mumbai, December 19: The second phase of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban 2.0 (PMAY-U 2.0) has been launched by the Central Government with the goal of providing affordable housing to economically disadvantaged families in urban areas. Approved by the Union Cabinet on August 9, 2024, the scheme aims to construct 1 lakh new houses over the next five years. Each unit will receive a financial subsidy of INR 2.5 lakh to ensure accessibility for low- and middle-income groups.

The initiative is set to bridge the housing gap for millions of urban residents. The second phase of PMAY-U 2.0 continues the mission of inclusive urban development, focusing on marginalised sections of society such as slum dwellers, SC/STs, minorities, and people with disabilities. Through four key verticals: Beneficiary-Led Construction, Affordable Housing in Partnership, Affordable Rental Housing, and Interest Subsidy Scheme - the scheme offers varied avenues for beneficiaries. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Says 10 Lakh PMAY-G Beneficiaries in Jharkhand, Gujarat, Odisha To Get Sanction Letters, 1st Installment Under the Rural Housing Scheme Next Week.

Who Is Eligible for PMAY 2.0?

To be eligible for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban 2.0 (PMAY-U 2.0), applicants must belong to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Low-Income Group (LIG), or Middle-Income Group (MIG) categories, with annual incomes of up to INR 3 lakh, INR 6 lakh, and INR 9 lakh, respectively. Additionally, applicants must not own a pucca house anywhere in the country. The scheme is open to urban families, including slum dwellers, minorities, SC/STs, women, persons with disabilities, and other underprivileged groups. Those who have already benefited from any government housing scheme in the last 20 years are not eligible to apply. PM Awas Yojana: PM Narendra Modi To Release First Installment to PMAY Beneficiaries in Jharkhand on September 15.

How To Apply for New House Online Under PMAY 2.0

Visit the Official PMAY-U Portal: Go to the official PMAY-U website at pmay-urban.gov.in. Select 'Apply for PMAY-U 2.0': On the homepage, click on the "Apply for PMAY-U 2.0" option. Check Eligibility: Enter your annual income details and other personal information to verify if you meet the eligibility criteria. Enter Aadhaar Details: Provide your Aadhaar number and validate the details as per the Aadhaar card. Submit Required Documents: Upload necessary documents, including income proof, caste/community certificates (if applicable), and land documents (for Beneficiary Led Construction). Fill in Address and Other Details: Complete the application by entering your address and other required information accurately. Review and Submit: Carefully review the entered details and submit the application. Confirmation: After successful submission, a confirmation message will be displayed, and you will be informed about the status of your application.PMAY-U 2.0 offers a significant opportunity for eligible urban families to secure affordable housing with government assistance. By focusing on economically weaker sections, low-income groups, and marginalised communities, the scheme aims to address the growing housing needs in urban areas. With a straightforward online application process and clear eligibility criteria, PMAY-U 2.0 is set to make homeownership a reality for many.

