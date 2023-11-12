Jaipur, Nov 12 (PTI) Rajasthan wore the festive look on Sunday as Diwali was celebrated with fervour and gaiety across the state.

Markets remained crowded till late Saturday night, with people purchasing new clothes, sweets and firecrackers.

The walled city markets, including Kishanpole Bazar, Chaura Rasta, Johri Bazar and Tripolia Bazar, were decorated beautifully and people turned up in large numbers at night to witness the special arrangement of lights.

Fireworks illuminated the sky at most places in state capital Jaipur.

Since Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in Rajasthan on November 25, high security arrangements are in place. Additional police personnel in large numbers have been deployed on law-and-order duty in the city for the festive season.

A senior police official said additional police personnel have been deployed in crowded places, such as the walled city areas, markets, shopping malls, railway station and bus stand, a senior police officer said.

Politicians and candidates contesting the upcoming Assembly polls remained busy meeting people.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot visited his hometown, Jodhpur, in the afternoon.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Satish Poonia, contesting the election as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Jaipur's Amber constituency, met people at his city residence.

