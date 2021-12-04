Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 4 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday warned Municipal corporation employees and said that people were visiting government offices to get their rights and not to seek favour.

Addressing the meeting of the Municipal corporation employees association here, the chief minister said, "People coming to government office is not for getting any favour from you. It is their right. The most important thing in civil service is to serve people. The word 'service 'should always be in mind. There are complaints that there is no healthy approach from the employees' side. You should understand that nobody is coming to you for any personal favour from your side. They are coming to get their rights."

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills His Two Kids, Dies by Suicide Over Dispute With Wife in Shamli.

Vijayan said that it is the responsibility of the government to help the people who come forward with a project which can give jobs to others.

"If anybody comes forward with a project which can give jobs to few people, don't consider them as enemies. They are serving the country by giving jobs to others. It is the government's responsibility to help them. This is the responsibility of all who are part of the government," he said.

Also Read | Vinod Dua, Veteran Journalist and Father of Comedian Mallika Dua, Dies at 67.

The chief minister further said that the government employees are performing their responsibilities, not to trouble others but help them.

The Chief Minister also said that Kerala has become the state with the least amount of corruption. But it does not mean there is no corruption. Corruption should eliminate completely. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)