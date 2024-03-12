Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12 (ANI): Maharashtra Minister and BJP leader Mangal Prabhat Lodha expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday as the Union Home Ministry notified rules for implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and said that people who had to tolerate persecution for the last 75-100 years will get justice.

Lodha said, "People who had to tolerate persecution for the last 75-100 years will get justice. Those who have roots in India if they are not accepted in other countries then where will they go? A good decision has been taken by PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah. On behalf of the 140 crore people of India, I express my gratitude to them."

On the Opposition leaders' criticising the CAA he said that the opposition's work is to speak and the Modi government's work is to implement

"Their (Opposition's) job is to speak, PM Modi and HM Shah's job is to work. The opposition will continue its criticism, but India will move ahead," he said.

On Monday evening, the Union Home Ministry notified rules for implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), days ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections schedule.

The act aims to provide Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants - including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians - who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

