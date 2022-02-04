New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): In a veiled dig at the Samajwadi Party (SP) over the law and order situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that people will not allow rioters and mafia to take control of Uttar Pradesh from behind the curtains.

Speaking at 'Jan Chaupal' in western Uttar Pradesh via video conferencing, the Prime Minister said that these polls are to keep history-sheeters out and to make a new history.

Also Read | Ashneer Grover Demands Rs 4,000 Crore From Investors If They Want Him to Quit BharatPe: Report.

"These polls are to maintain security, honour and prosperity. These polls are to keep history-sheeters out and to make new history. I'm delighted that people of UP have made up their minds that they won't allow rioters and mafia to take control of UP from behind the curtains," said PM Modi.

He further said that these elections are unique as they are for the establishment of peace in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Republic Day Parade 2022: Uttar Pradesh Named as Best State Tableau.

"Uttar Pradesh has seen several elections after independence. It has seen governments come and go. But these elections are unique. These are for the establishment of peace in Uttar Pradesh, for the continuation of development, for good governance, for the rapid development of people of Uttar Pradesh," said the Prime Minister.

He further said that the BJP government does what it says and Delhi-Meerut Expressway is the evidence of the fact.

"At the beginning of this year, my first visit was to Meerut. On that day, the weather was bad and I had to reach there via road. But due to Delhi-Meerut Expressway, I reached there in less than an hour," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that in the 21st century, Uttar Pradesh needs a government that continuously works at double speed and only a double-engine government can do this.

"No one could have imagined that criminals would ever come under control. Yogi ji has established the rule of law in UP. In the 21st century, UP needs a government that continuously works at double-speed and only a double-engine government can do this," he added.

PM Modi was addressing the voters of Meerut, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Hapur and Noida districts via Jan Chaupal.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7.

The counting of votes will be done on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)