Mumbai, February 4: BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover demanded Rs 4,000 crore from investors to leave the company, reported Moneycontrol. Grover reportedly asked the investors to buy out his stake if they want him to quit the company. He also accused the board of arm-twisting him to leave the company. Notably, the BharatPe co-founder is being accused of abrasive behaviour and fraud. An independent investigation has also been launched by the firm in the matter. BharatPe Founder, Ashneer Grover Goes on Leave Till March-End Days After Abusive Video With Wife Went Viral.

However, Grover refuted all the allegations. In an interview to Moneycontrol, the BharatPe co-founder said that he would leave the company if an investor buys out his 9.5 percent stake in the company. Grover’s shares in the company have a valuation of USD six billion.

“What have I done to resign? This is like execution before trial. I am the MD (managing director). I run the company. If the board thinks I don’t need to be the MD and someone else should run the company, please put my Rs 4,000 crore on the table and take the key away from me,” reported the media house quoting Grover as saying.

He further added that there are only two options – either investors should allow him to run the company, or they should buy him out. Notably, last year BharatPe was valued at USD three billion when USD 370 million was raised from Tiger Global, Coatue and others. BharatPe Co-founder Ashneer Grover Says Viral Audio Clip with Abuse is Fake.

“From May 2021, when the round was priced, my merchant business today is 50% higher. I have got a bank licence, which was not there then. I have built the largest P2P (peer-to-peer) platform, 12% Club, which wasn’t there. I have built PostPe, a BNPL (Buy Now Pay Later) play,” Grover told the media house.

The controversy erupted after an audio clip went viral on social media last month carrying abuses allegedly being hurled by Grover and a family member on a Kotak Group employee. The unverified audio clip went viral allegedly over the non-allocation of shares in fashion e-commerce firm Nykaa that recently went public in November last year. however, BharatPe co-founder called it fake. On January 19, Grover took voluntary leave till March-end. Later, his wife also went on leave.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2022 02:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).