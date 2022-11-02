Jammu, Nov 2 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said the people's participation in development of border villages is significant for social advancement and unleashing the spirit of self-reliance.

He also said the 'Back to Village' programme, aimed at involving the people of the state and government officials in a joint effort to deliver the mission of equitable development, provides an opportunity for effective planning, roadmap for execution with panchayat raj institution to fulfil the dream of Gram Swaraj.

The LG said that this participative Jan-Abhiyan promotes people-centric development for social transformation and focuses on improving the productivity of the rural J&K through increased ease of living.

The LG, who reached the Garkhal hamlet along the Indo-Pak border, said border villages are our strategic asset and their development is essential precondition to build an inclusive society where there would be no discrimination and everyone enjoys equal share of opportunity.

"One-size-fits-all approach will not be feasible for transforming rural areas because each village has its unique identity and requirements. Both administration and people must discuss and deliberate upon aspirations of people and work on viable and sustainable projects", he said.

"It is our firm resolve to improve the implementation on ground. A lot has been achieved in the last three years with speedy implementation of projects, and we continue to invest in schemes to make rural J&K self-reliant and to increase incomes by creating more self-employment opportunities at the local level", Sinha said.

