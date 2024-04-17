Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 16 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said that BJP candidates in both Lok Sabha seats will win with a huge majority due to the trust of the people in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

Saha said this while addressing the election rally organized by Khayerpur Mandal on Tuesday.

Also Read | Water Crisis in Delhi: LG VK Saxena Pens Open Letter to CM Arvind Kejriwal, Slams Government Over Water Scarcity Issues; AAP Hits Back.

This election meeting was organised in support of Bharatiya Janata Party nominated candidate Biplab Kumar Deb in the West Tripura constituency ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Chief Minister said that from Panchayat to Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, BJP prioritises all elections very seriously.

Also Read | ECI Orders X To Take Down Select Posts of YSR Congress, AAP, TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Bihar Dy CM Samrat Choudhary for Violation of Model Code of Conduct.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuously working for the overall development of the country. He has taken the country to such a high level that we must strengthen his hand. We all witnessed the condition of the country before 2014. There was doubt about the future of the country. But after Narendra Modi took over as Prime Minister in 2014, there was a huge change in the governance of the country," said Saha.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving guarantees for all development works.

"The prime minister's firm attitude has made it possible to abolish triple talaq. Not only that but also Article 370 has been abrogated from Jammu and Kashmir. Today the people there are also very happy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has played an important role in protecting the constitution of the country. The present government of the state is also working for the overall welfare of the people as directed by the Prime Minister," he said.

Saha further said that the PM has prioritised the development of the North Eastern region through the Act East Policy, as he believes that without progress and peace in this region, the country's development will be hindered.

"The Prime Minister said that if there is no peace and development in the states of the North Eastern region, there will be no development in the country. That is why he has prioritised the development of this region through the Act East Policy. He gave us the HIRA model," he said.

The Chief Minister also expressed his confidence that the BJP-nominated candidates will win both the seats in the Lok Sabha in the state with a huge majority due to the trust of the people.

The meeting was attended by Bharatiya Janata Party senior leader and MLA Ratan Chakraborty and other mandal-level leaders.

There are two parliamentary seats in Tripura. The West Tripura parliamentary constituency will go to the polls on April 19 and polling for East Tripura is slated on April 26. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)