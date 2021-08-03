New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Percentage of drug samples that were found to be spurious or adulterated has shown consistent decline over the years, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

Amid reports of fake COVID-19 drugs, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has asked all state/UT drugs controllers to instruct their enforcement staff to keep strict vigil and take stringent action against offenders by conducting special drives, Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

As per information available from various state licensing authorities, in cases of fake and spurious COVID management drugs, various enforcement actions like drug seizure, arrests of accused persons, registration of FIRs etc have been carried out by the state/UT drugs controllers, he added.

Highlighting the decline in the percentage of drug samples that were found to be spurious or adulterated, Mandaviya said as per the information received from drugs controllers of various states/UTs, for the financial year 2017-18, 82,599 drug samples were tested and 236 (0.28 per cent) were declared spurious/adulterated.

For the fiscal year 2018-19, out of the 79,604 drug samples tested, 205 (0.27 per cent) were found to be spurious/ adulterated.

He said 199 drug samples (0.24 per cent) were declared spurious or adulterated out of the total 81,329 samples that were tested in 2019-20.

For the fiscal year 2020-21, up to January 31, 2021, 69,272 drug samples were tested, out of which 139 (0.20 per cent) were found to be spurious / adulterated, Mandaviya said.

Corresponding information received from various zonal/sub-zonal offices of CDSCO showed that for 2017-18, out of 7,088 drug samples tested, only two were declared spurious/ adulterated.

For financial year 2018-19, five drug samples were found to be spurious or adulterated out of the 10,382 that were tested.

For FY 2019-20, out of the 9,299 drug samples that were tested, 12 were declared spurious/ adulterated. For the fiscal year 2020-21, up to January 31, 2021, only one drug sample out of 4,237 that were tested was declared spurious/ adulterated.

