Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 12 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkatramaiah on Friday slammed N Chandrababu Naidu stating that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief has become a 'Zoom Naidu', and that he was keeping his party members under an illusion.

This comes a few days after Naidu claimed that the TDP could pull 5 per cent of the YSRCP's votes and win the upcoming Tirupati bypolls.

"Chandrababu Naidu has become Zoom Naidu. He is afraid of Corona so he's not coming out. He is worried about his son's future and is trying to keep everyone in their party under an illusion. He is speaking nonsense," Venkatramaiah said at a press conference here.

He further added, "Naidu said that the TDP needed to gain just 5 per cent above the YSRCP and so his cadre should work hard to pull that 5 per cent from YSRCP. He is lucky that he has the media in his hand which propagates his lies."

He further questioned why people had forsaken the YSRCP, even if the TDP had given 650 promises but implemented none.

"...TDP cheated the public by making tall claims of giving land sites to the poor, but they did not give even a single bit of land. They also conspired against our government which is ready to distribute land pattas to the poor," he said, adding that on December 25, on the occasion of Christmas and Vaikuntha Ekadasi, the government would launch the house site pattas distribution.

"Whenever heavy rains and cyclones hit farmers, our government pays compensation. Now enumeration is going on for losses due to cyclone Nivar, and the compensation will be paid in this month itself. The government has also decided to complete crop loss enumeration by December 15 and will pay compensation by December 31. The CM had said the same in the Assembly, but the TDP is acting as if it has not heard those dates," he added. (ANI)

