Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

Petrol Hiked by 59 Paise Per Litre in Delhi, Diesel by 58 Paise For Seventh Day in a Row

Agency News PTI| Jun 13, 2020 10:52 AM IST
A+
A-
Petrol Hiked by 59 Paise Per Litre in Delhi, Diesel by 58 Paise For Seventh Day in a Row
File image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, Jun 13: Petrol price on Saturday was hiked by 59 paise per litre and diesel by 58 paise as oil companies for the seventh day in a row adjusted retail rates in line with costs since ending an 82-day hiatus in rate revision.

Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 75.16 per litre from Rs 74.57, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 73.39 a litre from Rs 72.81, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: TDP Leader JC Prabhakar Reddy, Son JC Asmit Reddy Arrested by Police For Registering Vehicles by Forging Documents.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT. This is the seventh daily increase in rates in a row since oil companies on Sunday restarted revising prices in line with costs, after ending an 82-day hiatus.

Also Read | Coronavirus Tally in India Crosses 3 Lakh-Mark After Country Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 11,458 Cases, COVID-19 Death Toll Mounts to 8,884.

In seven hikes, petrol price has gone up by Rs 3.9 per litre and diesel by Rs 4.

The freeze in rates was imposed in mid-March soon after the government hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel to shore up additional finances.

Oil PSUs Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL), instead of passing on the excise duty hikes to customers, adjusted them against the fall in the retail rates that was warranted because of a decline in international oil prices.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Delhi diesel Indian Oil Corp petrol price
You might also like
Coronavirus Tally in India Crosses 3 Lakh-Mark After Country Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 11,458 Cases, COVID-19 Death Toll Mounts to 8,884
News

Coronavirus Tally in India Crosses 3 Lakh-Mark After Country Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 11,458 Cases, COVID-19 Death Toll Mounts to 8,884
What are Max Hospital Charges Per Day for COVID-19 Treatment? Hospital Shares Room Rates and Inclusions After Pics of Rate Card from 'Gurgaon' Go Viral
News

What are Max Hospital Charges Per Day for COVID-19 Treatment? Hospital Shares Room Rates and Inclusions After Pics of Rate Card from 'Gurgaon' Go Viral
Ghost at Japanese Park, Rohini Caught on Camera Swinging on a Swing? This Viral Video Shot by Police Leaves Everyone Stumped From Delhi to Jhansi!
Viral

Ghost at Japanese Park, Rohini Caught on Camera Swinging on a Swing? This Viral Video Shot by Police Leaves Everyone Stumped From Delhi to Jhansi!
SC Says Delhi Govt Hospitals Not Giving Due Care to Dead Bodies, Justice Shah Says 'People Are Being Treated Worse Than Animals'
News

SC Says Delhi Govt Hospitals Not Giving Due Care to Dead Bodies, Justice Shah Says 'People Are Being Treated Worse Than Animals'
Man Reported 'Missing' in Delhi Goes Missing Again in Goa After Testing COVID-19 Positive
News

Man Reported 'Missing' in Delhi Goes Missing Again in Goa After Testing COVID-19 Positive
Delhi: Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Godown in Swaroop Nagar, 16 Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot
News

Delhi: Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Godown in Swaroop Nagar, 16 Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot
'Delhi Corona' App Shows 70% Beds Vacant in AAP Govt-Run Hospitals For Coronavirus, Private Facilities Almost Full
News

'Delhi Corona' App Shows 70% Beds Vacant in AAP Govt-Run Hospitals For Coronavirus, Private Facilities Almost Full
National Institutional Ranking Framework India Rankings 2020: Miranda House of Delhi University Ranked Top Indian College For 3rd Consecutive Time; LSR College For Women, Hindu College at 2nd And 3rd Place
Education

National Institutional Ranking Framework India Rankings 2020: Miranda House of Delhi University Ranked Top Indian College For 3rd Consecutive Time; LSR College For Women, Hindu College at 2nd And 3rd Place
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement