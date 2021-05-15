Bhubaneswar, May 15 (PTI) Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Saturday sought the personal intervention of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan for urgently setting up 19 more Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) medical oxygen generation plants in 15 districts of Odisha.

In a letter to his Cabinet colleague, Pradhan said, these are required in addition to 21 PSA plants being set in Odisha by the Centre.

"In view of the widespread impact of COVID-19 second wave in Odisha, more districts need to be covered and supported further. In this context, I request your personal intervention in setting up of additional 19 PSA medical oxygen plants in 15 districts as proposed by the Odisha Government," Pradhan said in his letter.

Out of the 19 proposed plants, two units need to be set up each at Balasore, Ganjam, Bolangir, and Mayurbhanj districts while one each would be set up in Cuttack, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghapur, Kendrapara, Khurda, Koraput, Puri, Rayagada, Sambalpur, and Sonepur districts.

The setting up of these plants on a war footing will go a long way in supporting the treatment of COVID-19 patients in the state, he said.

Pradhan said the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) has taken up the responsibility to set up seven such plants in the state while seven others are in the process of installation by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas.

Similarly, the Central government will establish seven other plants in the state.

The minister also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Ministry of Health for extending all support to Odisha in COVID-19 management and preparedness.

