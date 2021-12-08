Kochi, Dec 8 (PTI): Police on Wednesday said they have registered a case against activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI) for allegedly trying to create trouble during a raid by sleuths from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the residence of a leader of the Islamist outfit in Muvattupuzha in Kerala as part of a money laundering probe.

According to the police, around 100 workers of the PFI gathered outside the house of their leader in Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam district and raised slogans against the ED when its sleuths were carrying out searches there.

The police were deployed outside the PFI leader's residence but its activists pushed the police officials during their protest against the raid, they said.

A case has been registered against the PFI activists for allegedly preventing the officials from carrying out their duty and organising a procession outside the premises the ED was raiding.

The ED officials also carried out raids at least on three more locations linked to the PFI.

Reports from various districts, including Kannur and Malappuram, said the activists of the PFI gathered outside the locations and raised slogans against the Central government alleging harassment of their leadership by using the central agencies.

Condemning the raids, PFI, in a statement, said this was not at all shocking as they knew that "the BJP will go to any extent to target and harass the Popular Front".

"The central agencies are being used by the BJP to target the PFI," Anis Ahmed, general secretary of the outfit, said in a video posted on its Facebook page.

The BJP in Kerala has not reacted to the allegations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)