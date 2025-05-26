Chandigarh, May 26 (PTI) PGIMER's Department of Neurosurgery has treated a 35-year-old male patient, a Jammu and Kashmir Police head constable, who had reached a height of 7 feet 7 inches, a rare and extreme manifestation of acromegaly due to uncontrolled growth hormone secretion, the institute said.

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research here has successfully treated over 100 cases of acromegaly — a rare feat.

The hormone disorder caused by functional pituitary adenomas, was treated through the endoscopic transnasal approach, a minimally invasive technique that avoids incision on the head.

The medical facility in a statement on Monday said its neurosurgery team, led by doctors Rajesh Chhabra, Apinderpreet Singh, and Shilpi Bose, performed this intricate procedure with the support of a neuroanaesthesia team led by Dr Rajeev Chauhan.

PGIMER Director Prof Vivek Lal lauded the surgery, saying, "The successful treatment of over 100 complex pituitary tumour cases is a testament to the clinical excellence, precision, and teamwork at PGIMER. These outcomes reinforce our unwavering commitment to delivering the highest standard of care through innovation and compassion."

The head constable, the PGIMER said, had been facing increasing joint pain, vision issues, and difficulty with daily activities. He underwent a tumour removal via the scarless transnasal route.

Post-surgery, his hormone levels began to normalise, and his symptoms showed marked improvement within weeks.

Dr Rajeev Chauhan, Additional Professor, Department of Anaesthesia and Intensive Care, PGIMER, said, "This was the tallest patient ever operated at PGIMER. His unusual height and weight posed multiple anaesthesia challenges, especially regarding airway access and positioning."

He added, "We conducted a full rehearsal the day before surgery to reconfigure our OT setup, including adjustments to the table and equipment, to ensure safety and precision during the procedure. It was a team effort that reflects PGI's preparedness to handle even the rarest of medical scenarios."

Dr Rajesh Chhabra, Professor, Department of Neurosurgery, PGIMER, gave details of the medical condition: "Functional pituitary adenomas are non-cancerous tumours of the pituitary gland that secrete excess hormones, disturbing the body's hormonal balance."

He said that depending on the hormone involved, the condition can cause a variety of symptoms —- abnormal growth of hands and feet (acromegaly), weight gain and facial puffiness (Cushing's disease), and breast discharge with irregular periods in women not pregnant (prolactinoma).

"Often silent in early stages, these tumours can lead to serious complications if not diagnosed and treated promptly," he said.

People experiencing abnormal growth patterns, menstrual changes, or unexplained weight gain are advised to seek medical evaluation to rule out hormonal imbalances and pituitary disorders, Dr Chhabra said.

With timely intervention, medical or surgical, including advanced options like Gamma Knife radiosurgery, patients can expect full recovery and restored quality of life, the statement said.

