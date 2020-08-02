New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) The first phase of the new Ayodhya station, modelled on the Ram temple, will be completed by next June, the Railways said Sunday, adding that it would provide state-of-the-art facilities for passengers travelling to the birthplace of Lord Ram.

In the first phase, the development work in platform number 1, 2/3, development of current circulating area and holding area will be completed, Northern Railway General Manager Rajiv Chaudhary said.

Sanctioned in 2017-2018 at a cost of Rs 80 crore, the Ayodhya Railway station will be constructed at a cost of around Rs 104 crore, Chaudhary said.

"The first phase of the new Ayodhya station will be completed by June 2021," he said.

A Northern Railway statement said that keeping in view the importance, the Railways was in the direction of providing high-class facilities, passenger amenities, cleanliness, beauty and various desired facilities with high quality standards at the Ayodhya station.

"The construction work of a well-equipped building with the latest and modern passenger facilities of Ayodhya station is in progress, for this building an approval of Rs 80 crore were sanctioned in the financial year 2017-18 which has been increased to Rs 104 crore at present," the statement said.

"This station building is being constructed by the RITES," it said.

The groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple is scheduled to be held on August 5 in Ayodhya and is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI

