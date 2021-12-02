Chandigarh, Dec 2 (PTI) The Punjab government on Thursday appointed philanthropist Dr S P S Oberoi as honorary advisor.

Renowned philanthropist Dr S P S Oberoi has been appointed as honorary advisor on health and skill development, according to a government release.

The orders will be issued later in this regard, it said.

Oberoi is a managing trustee of the Sarbat Da Bhala Trust as well as president of Asian Gatka Foundation, and founder and chairman of Apex Group of Companies.

