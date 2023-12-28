Phulbani (Odisha), Dec 28 (PTI) Three people, including a father-son duo, were injured in an acid attack in Phulbani town in Odisha's Kandhamal district on Thursday, police said.

The victims were identified as Chandra Mohanty, Suraj Mohanty and Rakesh Mishra, all hailing from Phulbani town.

Also Read | Top Subsidiaries of Property Giant Signa File for Bankruptcy.

The incident took place when the trio were having a chat at a place near Masterpada Square in the town.

The accused, identified as Pramod Sahu, reached the spot and suddenly threw acid on them, a police officer said.

Also Read | Maratha Quota March to Mumbai To Pass Through Nagpur, Ahmednagar and Pune, Says Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil.

Soon after the incident, locals present at the spot apprehended the accused and seriously assaulted him.

All the four injured people were rescued by Phulbani town police and admitted to Kandhamal district headquarters hospital, he said, adding the condition of two injured persons is stated to be critical.

Previous rivalry between the victims and the accused is said to be the cause of the incident, Phulbani Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Suprasanna Mallick said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)