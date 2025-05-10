New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): The Press Information Bureau's Fact Check unit has debunked misinformation circulating on social media, falsely claiming that Indian Muslims have started arson in Delhi.

Upon debunking, it was found that the video circulating on social media, claiming that Indian Muslims have started arson in Delhi, was found to be an old video of the massive fire that broke out at Delhi Haat market in the INA area of Delhi a few days ago.

The unit provided a link to a report to substantiate its findings, urging the public not to fall for the misinformation.

The PIB Fact Check team urged the citizens to trust only verified information from the government and official sources, adding that such fake news is part of a well-planned propaganda campaign to mislead the public and disturb communal harmony.

In a social media post on X, the official handle of PIB Fact Check wrote, "A video going viral on social media is falsely claiming that Indian Muslims have started arson in Delhi. This video is actually of the massive fire that broke out at Delhi Haat market in the INA area of Delhi on the evening of April 30, 2025. This is part of a well-planned propaganda campaign to mislead the public and disturb communal harmony. Please trust only verified information from the government and official sources."

The clarifications come amidst heightened tensions between Indian and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor, where India targeted nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), following which Pakistan tried to retaliate with a large-scale drone attack on Thursday.

Pakistan-based social media handles have been trying to deliberately sabotage the narrative from the ground reality by launching intense misinformation campaigns amid these tensions.

The PIB Fact Check unit has debunked several such claims.

Earlier today, the PIB Fact Check unit debunked the claim that multiple explosions occurred at the Jammu Air Force Base, stating that the viral image accompanying the claim was traced back to the Kabul Airport blast in August 2021, not a recent event in India.

In another social media post, the Fact Check unit tackled a false narrative about an attack on Gujarat's Hazira Port, where a video showing a massive fire and explosions was shared with the claim that Pakistan had targeted the port. PIB Fact Check clarified that the footage was from an oil tanker explosion on July 7, 2021, without connection to Hazira Port or any recent attacks.

The PIB Fact Check's efforts in debunking fake news and busting myths have been crucial in maintaining public trust and countering attempts to destabilise the nation through misinformation during such times. (ANI)

