Thane, Mar 12 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy riding pillion was killed and another rider injured when a speeding truck hit their motorcycle in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday morning, civic officials said.

The boy and a 37-year-old man were heading from Nashik when the accident took place at around 6.30 am near Anand Nagar signal on the busy Ghodbunder road here, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Also Read | 'Pakistani Hindus Will Now Be Able To Breathe In Open Air' Ex-Cricketer Danish Kaneria Supports CAA, Thanks Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

The truck driver lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle rammed into the motorcycle, he said.

Local firemen, police and the disaster management cell team rushed to the spot.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Flags Off 10 Vande Bharat Trains From Ahmedabad, Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs 1,06,000 Crore (Watch Videos).

The body was shifted to the Thane Civil Hospital for post-mortem, the official said.

The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident. A case was registered against him under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Traffic was affected briefly on the busy route following the accident, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)