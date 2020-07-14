New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) The sacking of Sachin Pilot from the Congress and his imminent exit have again ignited the debate of young turks vs old guards and spawned fears of a fresh wave of defections from the party.

The former Rajasthan deputy chief minister's refusal to yield to the party high command's overtures is already being linked to his proximity to Jyotiraditya Scindia, who earlier revolted and left the Congress in March.

A senior party leader said the Congress cannot afford to lose its 'GenNext' to the BJP after having given eminence to its 'young turks' for so long.

With the Congress on Tuesday suffering a jolt in Rajasthan, the worry within the party now is whether this could trigger a fresh wave of defections of its younger generation which is already getting edgy.

"Pilot's departure could similarly embolden some other leaders who are feeling anxious in the party and are unable to manage redressal of their grievances. There is a lot of concern around Rahul Gandhi's close circles and how it controls access to him," said a Congress leader.

Some of the promising leaders who left the Congress in recent past besides Scindia, include former Jharkhand unit chief Ajoy Kumar, former Tripura chief Pradyot Deb Barman, former Uttar Pradesh head Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Assam leaders Himanta Biswa Sarma and Bhubneswar Kalita and Amethi royal Sanjay Sinh.

Most of these leaders complained against the senior party leadership alleging non-resolution of their grievances for long.

All eyes are now on Pilot's next moves, considering he has been silent throughout the dramatic turn of events over the past four days when the crisis began.

The cryptic tweet Pilot posted after his sacking Tuesday triggered speculation in political circles about what the future might hold for the young leader who became an MP at the age of 26 in 2003.

Pilot said "truth can be rattled, not defeated". He again tweeted thanking "all those who came out in my support".

Former Union minister and Pilot's 'colleague and friend' Jitin Prasada said no one can take away the fact that Pilot has long worked with dedication for the Congress.

Considered a prominent leader of the party's 'young brigade', Prasada expressed the hope that the situation can be salvaged.

"Sachin Pilot is not just a colleague but my friend. No one can take away the fact that all these years he has worked with dedication for the party," Prasada tweeted.

Another leader Shashi Tharoor asserted that Pilot should have joined the effort to make the party a more effective instrument for "his and our dreams".

"I consider him one of our best & brightest, and wish it had not come to this. Instead of parting, he should have joined the effort to make the Party a better & more effective instrument for his, and our, dreams.

"If he returns to the fold and works for a revived and reformed Congress, he would be more than welcome," the MP from Thiruvananthapuram said.

Sources said the Congress is now mulling ways to disqualify Pilot and his rebel colleagues after divesting him and two of his trusted aides of their ministerial and organisational responsibilities.

Even though the Ashok Gehlot government may survive for now, insiders say Pilot's ouster has brought some instability to the Congress dispensation in the state where it currently enjoys a thin majority in the 200-member assembly.

The Gehlot government is said to have the support of around 105 MLAs, a claim rejected by the Pilot camp saying Congress is in minority as over 30 MLAs are with the ousted deputy chief minister.

Several Congressmen, however, termed Pilot's sacking as "unfortunate and sad, saying the development did not not bode well" for the grand old party which is struggling to retain promising leaders amid an "old versus young" battle.

While the old guards feel the young leaders ought to adopt restraint and patience, 'young turks' in the party are feeling restive and edgy.

"Patience is a big virtue. Young leaders who got things too early, ahead of time, should adopt restraint and be patient and wait for their time," said a senior Congress leader.

Former union minister M Veerappa Moily said Pilot was made deputy chief minister and also had the reins of the party in Rajasthan in his hands and the next step was the post of chief minister and he should have waited for his time.

He said Pilot should not have rushed through and got entrapped in BJP's gameplan and allurements.

