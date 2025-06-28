Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): In a remarkable transformation across Pimpri Chinchwad's civic schools, the fear of English is being steadily replaced by confidence, curiosity, and joy, said a Senior official of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

English as a Second Language (ESL) initiative, launched in 2022, initially targeted students in Grades 1 and 2 and has since reached over 27,000 children across municipal schools. The initiative, rooted in teacher empowerment and classroom-centric solutions, is now being hailed as a model for public education reform.

"When I first received the English practice book, I could see the change almost immediately," said Sharmistha Babar, teacher at Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Primary School, Dighi Kanya Shala.

"Reading skills and vocabulary have improved, and the activity-based training has made teaching more enjoyable and less stressful", she added further.

The ESL programme began with monthly training workshops for 200 Lower Primary Teachers, focusing on foundational skills such as phonics, classroom communication, and creating print-rich environments. One of the key innovations has been the co-creation of a 300-page English Practice Book by a team of 10 civic school teachers. Divided into three levels, from alphabet recognition to paragraph reading, the book serves both as a learning tool and an assessment guide.

Sagar Gaikwad, a teacher from Kanya School No. 31, Dapodi, said, "The fear of English has reduced, not only among students but among teachers too. The practice book has laid strong reading foundations, and we've seen those gains in our annual assessments."

Commissioner Shekhar Singh emphasised the importance of trusting teachers and equipping them with tools and training. "This initiative is rooted in a simple idea: trust your teachers. When empowered, they become true change-makers. The ESL programme has not only improved English learning but also helped restore faith in public schooling."

To sustain and expand the programme, PCMC has developed a cadre of Master Trainers, experienced teachers who now lead peer training, resource creation, and mentoring. This teacher-led model has helped embed quality practices across the school system.

"We didn't just bring in a new curriculum, we built a community of teacher-leaders," said Additional Commissioner Pradip Jambhale Patil. "This sense of ownership among educators is what makes the initiative sustainable. It's become a movement," he added.

Building on its early success, PCMC has now expanded the ESL programme to Grades 3, 4, and 5, with new practice books and training modules co-developed by over 20 contributors, including teachers, Teach For India fellows, civic officials, and students.

The ESL approach is also influencing teaching practices in other subjects, such as Marathi and Environmental Science, where educators are now using group work, storytelling, and inquiry-based learning methods. (ANI)

