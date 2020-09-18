New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Pinjra Tod member Natasha Narwal was on Thursday granted bail by a Delhi court in a case related to North-East Delhi violence.

Narwal will however remain in jail as she is undergoing judicial custody in another case.

Also Read | Facebook, Instagram Down: Users Face Error Message, Complain About Outage on Twitter.

She has been granted bail in connection with an FIR registered on February 26 at Jafrabad Police Station.

While granting her bail, the court asked her to furnish a personal bond of Rs 30,000 with one surety to the like amount. "Considering the period of incarceration, the grant of bail to co-accused Devangana Kalita by High Court of Delhi and in the facts and circumstances of the case, the present bail application under Section 439 CrPC of accused is allowed," the court observed.

Also Read | Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s Resignation: BJP Strategists Failed to Prevent SAD Leader’s Exit Over Farm Bills.

"The prosecution cannot say that accused cannot be released on bail, till witnesses are examined. There is no specific allegation of threat to witnesses, who are, in any case, protected and their identity concealed," it noted.

The court also imposed certain conditions, including not getting in touch with any of the witnesses and nor tampering with the evidence. She has also been asked not to leave Delhi without the court's permission or till the conclusion of the case.

It also asked Narwal to attend the court on all dates.

Earlier, the Delhi Police named Narwal in several FIRs in connection with anti-CAA protests in Jafrabad and North-East Delhi violence. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)