Jaipur, Mar 8 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said that consensus and disagreement are the strengths of democracy, and planned deadlocks in assemblies and Parliament are not good for democratic values.

Birla was addressing public representatives at the inaugural event of the 'Constitution Club of Rajasthan' here.

The event was boycotted by Congress leaders, who said that the inauguration of the club had been done by the former Congress government and that the re-inauguration was a wrong tradition.

"Consensus and disagreement are the strengths of democracy. Sometimes, planned deadlocks in assemblies and Parliament are seen, which are not good for democratic values. Legislative institutions are the centers of discussion and dialogue to ensure accountability to the public," Birla said.

He added that the Constitution of India is not just a compilation of laws but a guide for the whole world.

He emphasised that there should be meaningful dialogue and healthy debate in Parliament and assemblies.

"Personal allegations and counter-allegations, as well as deliberately created deadlocks, are against the basic spirit of democracy," he said.

The Lok Sabha speaker expressed hope that the Constitution Club would become a platform for meaningful discussion.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said that at the club, MLAs would be able to share their experiences and give shape to new ideas for the development of the state.

"Also, the library, auditorium, and other facilities in the club will prove helpful in increasing their efficiency," he said.

He said that this club would become a center for social and cultural activities.

Sharma added that world-class facilities had been developed in the club, making it a modern and useful center.

"It will provide space for present and former members of the Legislative Assembly, where they can discuss among themselves, contemplate policies, and establish dialogue with intellectuals from various fields of society," he said. He mentioned that the club is open not only to MLAs but also to the officers of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Secretariat, distinguished citizens, and individuals recognised at the national and international levels.

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani said that Rajasthan is the first state where a Constitution Club has been built for MLAs and former MLAs.

"This club will also inspire public representatives from other states. It is an important medium for public representatives to exchange ideas, foster mutual cooperation, and promote dialogue between different sections of society," he said.

Devnani added that the club, equipped with ultra-modern facilities, has become even more useful due to its proximity to the Assembly building and MLA residences.

The speaker said that the club would also play a role in bringing about positive change in society.

"By joining the club, public representatives will maintain physical health, as well as promote mental freshness and social bonding. This club will prove to be an important place to share the experiences of democracy," he said.

The Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajasthan chief minister also released the coffee table book “One Year of Innovations of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani,” published by the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

The book includes the innovations made by Devnani during his one-year tenure as Speaker of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

Prominent among these innovations are all-party meetings, a paperless house, digitisation of the Legislative Assembly, and a printed diary according to the Indian New Year.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Bhagirath Chaudhary was also present at the inauguration ceremony.

