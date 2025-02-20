Ayodhya (UP), Feb 20 (PTI) The Ram temple trust in Ayodhya is working on plans to improve facilities to cater to the ever-increasing number of devotees visiting the shrine, officials said on Thursday.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust secretary Champat Rai said that a serious discussion about enhancing facilities for pilgrims was held during a construction committee meeting.

Rai also said that the temple will soon be illuminated with vibrant multi-coloured lights at night. A detailed discussion on this project also took place during the meeting.

Considering the rising number of devotees and the large crowds expected during the upcoming Ram Navami festival, there was a serious discussion about expanding facilities, he said.

The need for micro-management in areas such as providing drinking water and shade during the summer were discussed in the meeting, Rai said.

He said that currently, four to five lakh devotees visit the temple daily.

"As a result, the Lord Ram has to remain awake for 18 hours as the temple opens open for longer durations," he said, adding that a decision regarding the enhancement of facilities will be made soon.

