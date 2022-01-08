Jaipur, Jan 8 (PTI) Two brothers who were engrossed in playing popular online game PUBG on their mobile phones while sitting on a railway track were run over by a train in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Saturday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Lokesh Meena (22) and his younger brother Rahul (19). They were preparing for competitive exams, the police said.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Allows Termination of Over 30-Week Pregnancy as Foetus Has Rare Chromosomal Disorder.

"Lokesh Meena and Rahul were sitting on the railway track near Roopbaas town and were playing PUBG when they were run over by a train. They were so engrossed in the game that they did not see the train coming," said Manohar Lal, Assistant Sub-Inspector of Sadar police station.

They were staying with their elder sister in Roopbaas. Their father lives in a village near Tehla in Alwar, he said.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2022: No Physical Political Rallies, Roadshows Allowed Till January 15 in Five Poll-Bound States Amid COVID-19 Surge, Says ECI.

The bodies were handed over to the family of the deceased after a post-mortem examination, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)