New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): A petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court against several major online delivery/service providing platforms, alleging widespread violations of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

The petition challenges the practice of delivery personnel transporting oversized and heavy parcels on two-wheelers, claiming it endangers road safety and imposes physical strain on workers.

The plea, filed by Advocate Shashank Shri Tripathi, targets popular service and e-commerce delivery apps operating in Delhi, accusing them of unsafe transportation methods that disregard statutory safety regulations.

According to the petitioner, these companies--acting as principal employers or contractors--have failed to provide appropriate vehicles or enforce compliance with existing transportation norms.

Tripathi has warned that such negligence may result in corporate liability under the Motor Vehicles Act, vicarious liability for accidents or injuries, penalties under consumer protection laws for endangering public safety, and reputational damage due to possible regulatory action.

The petition urges the High Court to issue directions to immediately stop the use of two-wheelers for transporting items exceeding the legally permissible size and weight limits. Enforce a robust safety protocol, including assigning vehicles based on parcel dimensions.

It also seeks directions to train delivery personnel in road safety and regulatory compliance and conduct a comprehensive audit of delivery practices and implement necessary changes to align with the law. The PIL is expected to be heard by the Delhi High Court on Wednesday. (ANI)

