New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court challenging a central government notification which prevents import of fresh flowers from all airports in the country except Chennai.

The petition by an association representing traders of fresh fruits, flowers and vegetables has challenged that the July 9 notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) permitting import of flowers from Chennai airport only.

The association has contended that the decision is arbitrary.

The matter was listed before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan on Thursday.

However, as the bench did not sit, the matter has been adjourned to December 18.

Earlier there were no such restrictions on the import of these flowers which include Roses, Carnations, Orchids, Chrysanthemums and Lilies.

